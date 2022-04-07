ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Albertville Police say a suspect is in custody after one person was killed in a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Albertville Police say the deadly shooting happened at 3939 Highpoint Road. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials told News 19 a suspect had been taken into custody around 9 p.m. on Thursday night. Police say no more suspects are at-large and there is no threat to the public.

Police say the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.