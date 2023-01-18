FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed and three people were injured after a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Payne, according to local authorities.

The Fort Payne Police Department says the driver of an Infiniti G37 struck a cable barrier and then crashed into a Kia Rio around 12:30 a.m. on I-59 near Lebanon Road.

One of the passengers in the G37, 21-year-old Gavino Diego Franciso, was taken to Erlanger Hospital by ambulance, but later died from his injuries.

Both drivers were airlifted to Erlanger Hospital and another passenger was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital by ambulance.

As of Wednesday morning, both drivers were still in the hospital for treatment.

Fort Payne Police Department is investigating the crash.