SYLVANIA, Ala. – A deadly two-vehicle wreck happened in Sylvania Saturday afternoon.

Sylvania Police said the wreck occurred just before 1 p.m. somewhere in town on Highway 75; Sylvania Police didn’t provide a cross street.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was airlifted from the scene.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Rainsville Police, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency assisted in the investigation.