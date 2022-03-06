STEVENSON, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was injured when a train hit a truck in Jackson County on Sunday afternoon.

According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, the wreck happened on Alabama Highway 117 near downtown Stevenson. Harnen said he believed the crash happened around 3 p.m.

Harnen said one person was injured in the wreck and airlifted to the hospital.

The crash is being investigated by troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

This is a developing story.