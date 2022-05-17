MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was airlifted to the hospital after a tractor-trailer crashed on Alabama 79 Tuesday afternoon.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Steve Guthrie told News 19 that the truck crashed and the driver was flown by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 2:18 p.m. and blocked both lanes of Alabama 79 near the 76-mile marker, in Marshall County.

It was unknown how long the roadway may be closed. Alabama State Troopers were on the scene and monitoring the situation.

News 19 will update this story as we learn more information.