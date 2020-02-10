Man shot, killed near Albertville after domestic dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie confirmed that one person is dead following a shooting Monday morning.

According to reports, multiple agencies were involved in a shooting outside the city of Albertville early on February 10. Reports said that the Marshall County Sheriffs Office, Albertville PD, Boaz PD, and Douglas PD were involved.

The sheriff's office said one man is dead but there are no other reports of injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said the situation began as a domestic dispute in Boaz, and deputies were led to Lazy Creek Lane where the shooting happened.

Deputies were called to the shooting scene around 11:30 p.m.

"There’s just so many unknowns walking into a call like that. Obviously, tempers and emotions come into play. You never know what somebody’s thinking, what their intentions are,” said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

Smith told WHNT News 19 that the suspect is known to law enforcement.

He said officers respond to calls in that area weekly for various reports.

Chief Deputy Guthrie confirmed that there is no threat to the public.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.