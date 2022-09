GROVE OAK, Ala. (WHNT) – Emergency crews responded to a fatal fall at High Falls Park on Saturday afternoon.

Dekalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told News 19 that emergency crews received a call after a 70-year-old man fell roughly 60 feet at High Falls Park in Grove Oak.

Rescue crews worked for hours to retrieve the body from the water.

News 19 teams are working on bringing you updates as we receive them.