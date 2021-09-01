1 dead, 3 injured following three-vehicle wreck near Scottsboro

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Dutton woman died and three others were injured in a wreck near Scottsboro Tuesday afternoon.

Alabama State Troopers said Lamonda Rose Gifford, 34, was injured when the 2001 Chevy Suburban she was driving crossed the center line, hit a 2007 Ford Focus, then hit a 2005 Dodge Ram.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the Ram and two passengers were injured; one was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The wreck occurred on AL-79 near Jackson County Route 30, approximately one mile north of Scottsboro around 3:40 p.m., according to Troopers.

