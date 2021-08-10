Authorities identify fisherman killed in commercial boating accident in Jackson County

STEVENSON, Ala. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person died and two people were injured in a commercial boating accident in Stevenson Saturday night.

ALEA Marine Patrol confirmed that James Ray Blair, 52 of Dutton, was killed when his 14-foot fishing boat was struck by a commercial towing vessel operated by Inland Marine Service.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies and Sevenson Police responded to the accident that happened near the Highway 117 bridge on the Tennessee River.

First responders transported two injured people to an area hospital for treatment.

The accident is under investigation with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.