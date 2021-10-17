1 dead, 1 injured in motorcycle crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — A motorcycle crash claimed the life of an Illinois woman and injured a Tennessee man in DeKalb County on Saturday morning.

Teresa Nichols, 54, of Harrisburg, Illi. was killed when the 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle she was riding on left the roadway and overturned. The driver, Richard Cole, 57, of South Pittsburg, Tenn. was also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 201 mile-marker, approximately four miles south of Collinsville.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.