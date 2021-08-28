1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision in Guntersville

police car on the street close up

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — An Arab man was killed and a Guntersville man was injured in a head-on collision in Guntersville on August 27.

Steven Lee Knight, 46, of Arab was killed in the crash and Kenneth Maurice Moore, 55, of Guntersville was seriously injured.

The Guntersville Police Department said they responded to a motor vehicle crash on Alabama 79 South near Luther Street around 12 p.m.

A Guntersville PD spokesperson confirmed Knight and Moore were in separate vehicles.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Guntersville PD.

The responding units included the Guntersville PD, Guntersville Fire Department, Marshall Health Systems Ambulance Service, Air Evac 32, and the Marshall County Coroners Office.