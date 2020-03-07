Skip to content
Northeast Alabama
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Fort Payne daycare investigated after center reports employee gave melatonin to child without parental consent
Video
Boaz city magistrate arrested on drug charge
Video
Fort Payne company creates new COVID-19 test
Video
Albertville man frustrated over lack of policing handicap parking violations
Video
Upper Sand Mountain Parish celebrates 50th anniversary by helping the community
Video
Jackson County School District prepares for spread of COVID-19
Video
Albertville man killed in wreck
Authorities identify woman killed in Jackson County shooting
Video
Man charged with killing DeKalb County child takes plea deal
Video
Alabama airports working to stay ahead of COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Tourists from around the world visit Guntersville for 50th Bassmaster Classic
Video
Sen. Doug Jones takes a ride on Lake Guntersville during 50th Bassmaster Classic
Video
Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office finds missing woman
Man killed during argument at Albertville home
Video
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Some roads in Leighton still experiencing flooding
Video
UNA announces two programs to be renamed after alumni
Video
UNA takes precautions as COVID-19 spreads across the country
Video
The Kiwanis Club of Florence 69th annual Pancake Days begin Friday morning
Video
Hartselle High’s Tamisha Key wins $319 for her classroom
Video
Whitney Miles Theatrics Wins $319 For Her Classroom At West Morgan Elementary
Video
Tharptown Elementary’s Brooke Harris wins $319 for 4th Grade Reading Class
Video
Kimberly Pratt wins $319 for her classroom at Columbia Elementary
Video
Several sports leagues, local teams canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Huntsville Hospital addressing coronavirus plans Friday afternoon
Video
Redstone Arsenal leaders monitoring coronavirus developments
Video
Minnesota family appears in 24 state tournaments
Video
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
Alabama Senate approves medical marijuana bill
U.S. Senator Doug Jones criticizes lack of COVID-19 testing, state says it’s ready
Video
Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online
ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time
Cher cancels concert in Birmingham, global concert industry in flux as COVID-19 spreads
Several sports leagues, local teams canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Video
No fans, now no players: PGA Tour shuts down for a month
Southern Professional Hockey League suspends season due to COVID-19 concerns, effects Huntsville Havoc
Video
NCAA cancels all remaining winter and spring championships
Video
MiLB delays start of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns; Trash Pandas opening day on as scheduled
Video
Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure
Video
COVID-19: Impact on Schools
Alabama A&M says 4 people ‘self-isolating’ after attending event with COVID-19 patient
Video
Coronavirus myths and misinformation, debunked
Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online
