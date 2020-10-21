Northbound I-65 closed in Morgan County due to hole in bridge

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. — Northbound I-65 was closed near the Lacon exit in Morgan County because of a hole in the bridge over Flint Creek, the Alabama Department of Transportation said Wednesday evening.

The closure is forcing drivers to take detours until crews repair the hole, an ALDOT spokesman said. He said they hoped to have the interstate open early Thursday morning.

Vehicles are bring diverted around the closure by taking Exit 318 to U.S. Highway 31, according to ALDOT. Oversize loads are being rerouted to Alabama Highway 157 at Exit 310.