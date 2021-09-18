‘We’re hopeful’: North Port police, FBI search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé at Carlton Reserve



NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — North Port police officers and FBI agents are searching the Carlton Reserve to find Brian Laundrie, fiancé of missing North Port woman Gabby Petito.

The North Port Police Department tweeted that Laundrie’s family believes he went to the reserve earlier in the week. His family previously said he was last seen Tuesday while wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor said this is being investigated as a missing person case since there still is no crime for officers to investigate.

“We can’t just go just pulling people in,” Taylor said. “He certainly has the Fifth Amendment (right) not to speak.

The initial search focused on the 200 acres at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where Taylor said Laundrie is believed to have entered the reserve. The search is now spreading into the Carlton Reserve, which encompasses 25,000 acres.

The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available. pic.twitter.com/I5x7DvQ3Jt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

Taylor said five different local agencies have joined the search for Laundrie. So far, vehicles, K9s, air units, and drones have been deployed in what is being called a grid search.

“We’re hopeful that he’s out here,” Taylor said. “Certainly, we prepare for all different possibilities, but you know, our goal is to locate him and bring him back to North Port.