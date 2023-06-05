JACKSON COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — North Marshall Utilities (NMU) is warning residents of a water outage on Wednesday.

The utility said residents along County Road 6 in Jackson County up to Highway 72 East and then along 72 all the way to the Trading Post Cowboy Church will experience a water outage on June 7.

NMU said the outage is so the utility can make system improvements in the area. The outage will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and will last until work is complete.

the utility said any and all side roads along that route will also be affected.