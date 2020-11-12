North Huntsville Business Association opens business center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The North Huntsville Business Association opened its new office and business center Thursday.

The soft opening took place Thursday morning at the new location, at 2007 Suite J Memorial Parkway NW.

The association also introduced its new executive director, Judy Hardin. Hardin recently retired from Raytheon, where she was manager of small business partnering.

The association also unveiled its new Wall of Fame, which will have stars honoring Google Fiber, Redstone Federal Credit Union, the city of Huntsville, former Huntsville City Council member Richard Showers Sr. and current Councilman Devyn Keith.

Google Fiber is working with the association to help the business association’s Parkway Initiative, which is aimed at attracting businesses to the North Memorial Parkway corridor. The intiative will include a year of free rent to a startup small business in north Huntsville, according to the association.