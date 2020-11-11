North Carolina WWII veteran gives back to those wounded in war with the right tools for success

For some veterans, coming home means facing a difficult emotional struggle – that’s what inspired a World War II POW.

As Fox 8’s Michael Hennessey shows us, he found tools cannot only build things; they can help put people back together too.

Bud Shepherd will turn 95 in November, but on his 18th birthday, he woke up, went to Greensboro, North Carolina, and enlisted in the Air Force.

Before his 20th birthday, his B-17 bomber was shot down, and he was captured.

In 2012, he got an idea that he could help our men and women coming back from war…but not with everything they went there with.

The Resource Exchange Association (REA) was born.

Everything for the organization was donated – even its headquarters building!

Bud’s son Tim is the Senior Vice President, and he has one thing to say about his role in the organization.

“It’s incredible. Best job I ever had in my life.”

The organization packs as many tools as they can into toolboxes and send them to our Purple Heart veterans.

But they needed a number to aim for, and knew they couldn’t go all the way back throughout American history.

So they settled – on any veteran wounded after the Twin Towers fell on September 11, 2001.

When veterans get their boxes, many send back photos, which go up in REA’s Hero Hall.

Tim calls it the most humbling thing he’s ever experienced.

“I’ve seen grown men fall on their knees right here and start weeping,” he said.

They’re sending out 50 boxes a week to veterans all over the country.

And if they hear about a hero having suicidal thoughts, they get bumped up.

“We take that guy and we put him on the top of the list. If they call today we ship him a toolbox tomorrow.”

All of this – given away merely with a handling fee, and an ask.

“We tell them there’s a string attached to this. Tell us who your buddy is that you went through the hospital with and we’ll get him a box.”

Wednesday, Veterans Day, they’re asking all of us to pray for all our veterans as REA continues to work to send out 15,000 boxes by the end of the year.

For more information on the organization or to get a Purple Heart veteran added to their list, visit the REA website.