It’s not quite something you see every day, and understandably, the sight was turning heads.

Scooby-Doo, Mr. Potato Head, even the Hungry, Hungry Caterpillar, and a pink unicorn paraded around in Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville Parks and Rec employees dressed in the costumes to help brighten spirits and share a laugh or two with others in the community.

the folks at parks and rec say they’re going to hold more parades–

but when and where those will be — well, that’s a surprise.