North Alabama’s Sudanese community raises awareness amid unrest in home country

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Sudanese-Americans living in North Alabama took to downtown Huntsville Saturday to raise awareness and demand action amid military police violence in their home country.

Kahlid Abdallah of Huntsville organized the demonstration and told News 19 Sudanese-Americans came from all corners of north Alabama to take part and spread hope for peace, after a history of conflict in the northeast African country.

Protests against the prolonging of anti-democratic military rule in Sudan have turned deadly in the last several days, resulting in dozens of casualties from live bullets and battery.

It’s since drawn inspiration even in downtown Huntsville, with the calls for a shift to Sudanese civilian rule echoing among demonstrators young and old.

“The whole world is like one big community, so if something happens in part of the world even though it’s far distance from here, it’s still affecting us,” Abdallah said.

Abdallah said he and others have called north Alabama home for more than three decades, escaping the same struggles their family members currently face in Sudan. He hopes others take notice from their peaceful demonstrations.

“Because we are neighbors,” he said. “We live here too. And we get affected by what’s happening to the other communities. What’s happening, even though it’s far from here, it’s still affecting us.”

Abdallah said he also encourages north Alabamians to contact their local representatives to put more diplomatic pressure on the current Sudanese regime, and influence peace in the region.