(WHNT) — Great news YouTube TV subscribers!! You can now find North Alabama’s CW on your lineup and we couldn’t be happier.

Football and golf fans can get excited because that means they won’t miss any action from LIV Golf and ACC football games. You can also watch our new fall programming: Son of Critch, Sullivan’s Crossing and The Swarm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In addition to the great entertainment, North Alabama’s CW has the only live, local news and weather from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. with Lauren Layton, Carmen Fuentes and Certified Meteorologist Ben Smith.

If you’re more of a late news viewer, catch up on the local headlines and weather with Emileigh Forrester, Greg Screws and Certified Chief Meteorologist Danielle Dozier on News 19 at 9 p.m.

This partnership also comes at the perfect time for high school football across the Tennessee Valley! You can catch game highlights, scores and more on Football Friday Overtime, on North Alabama’s CW at 10:35 p.m.