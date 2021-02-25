North Alabama woman creates video series to educate youth about Vietnam War

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Morgan County Woman is hoping to educate youth across North Alabama about an important piece of American history, the Vietnam War.

She gathered eleven local veterans and produced a series of videos sharing their time in one of our country’s most controversial conflicts.

Susie Burgess was helping her great nephew with his high school history homework and says she was alarmed when he didn’t know much about the Vietnam War. So she decided to create “Vietnam: Through the Eyes of Our Neighbors”