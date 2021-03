HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The North Alabama War Dawgs took a moment before their game against the Atlanta Storm to honor Deu’nta Moore.

Moore was a Mae Jemison High School basketball player who was killed in a drive-by shooting in March.

The team had a moment of silence before presenting Moore’s mother with a War Dawgs jersey. Moore was an honorary member of the team’s lineup.

The War Dawgs went on to win their game and the ABA Southeast Region Championship 132-101.