North Alabama school systems release a joint statement on reopening schools

The superintendents of Albertville City, Athens City, Colbert County, Cullman City, DeKalb County, Cullman County, Haleyville City, Jackson County, Limestone County, Marshall County, and Russellville City released a joint statement in response to Madison County School districts changing their reopening plans to virtual schooling only for the first part of the year.

The school systems said they are aware of multiple systems in the state and surrounding areas that have announced plans to return to complete virtual learning once school resumes this August.

It is their decision to continue with recently released plans for traditional, in-person learning.

“After carefully considering our options and following guidelines from the CDC, Alabama Department of Public Health, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the State Department of Education, and our governor, we believe the safety and sanitation measures outlined in each of our system’s plans for reopening will provide a safe environment for learning while allowing our students and staff to return to some semblance of normalcy this fall.”

The school districts said they considered other factors in this decision, such as:

Students’ access to healthy meals

Parents who must attend work will not be able to help their child learn from home during the day and are in need of child supervision.

Learning gaps that might arise from continued virtual learning.

The overall mental health of students who have missed out on interaction with their peers

The school systems still have a plan in place to move to a blended form of learning or an all-virtual form of learning if there is a rise in COVID-19 positive cases in schools, the community, or due to an emergency declaration at the state level.

The school districts are offering virtual education options to any student whose parents/guardians are not comfortable with traditional, in-person learning at this time.