North Alabama residents get ready for severe weather storm

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Whether it was a quick trip to the grocery store for some pantry essentials or heading to the hardware store for extra batteries, Madison County residents were out picking up last-minute items before the winter storm.

With Madison County heading into freezing temperatures, residents are looking to stay put, Julie Page, a Madison County resident was out to get the essentials, “Pretty much getting the basic necessities, bread, milk, eggs, a little bit of stuff for the family,” Page told News 19. As for her plans tomorrow, “Stay at home, just wait and see what happens.”

Other residents like new home owner Taylor Harris, said she had most of the necessities as far as food. What she was more concerned about was how to prep her home for the cold, “We’re going to be opening up our cabinets, and letting the pipes get warm, running a little bit of water and make sure they don’t freeze,” and as far as staying home tomorrow, “We’ve got heated blankets.”

Limestone County District Three County Commissioner, Jason Black says roads are high on the priority list like most counties.

But there are other things people may want to consider. Due to COVID-19, many people have needed oxygen assistance. According to Black, with winter storms come power outages and a second oxygen source is something people should think about.

“Make sure you’ve got extra oxygen, if you’ve got an elderly person with COVID right now or you got someone in the house that’s on oxygen, you need to have an access to it where you don’t have to use electricity,” Black said.

Also, secondary heat sources, “You won’t have a way to run a heat source unless you have some sort of LP tank or some type of small space heaters that run off of small generators, something like that,” he says to be careful when bringing in these extra pieces to warm up, “Residence need to be extra careful, it’s now when we see the most fires.”

When it comes to food, Black says to consider things that are in your pantry and you don’t need to use electricity to cook, “Peanut Butter, crackers, bread, bottled water.”