North Alabama Pre-K class writes letters to National Guard Troops

HUTNSVILLE, Ala. – Security continues at the U.S. Capitol in the lead up to inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Thousands of U.S. National Guard members are in the Nation’s Capital for security and protection.



Last week, News 19 reported the organization Operation Gratitude was asking the community to write letters to those National Guard members.

Mrs Deniese King and her Pre-K class at St Stephen’s Child Development Center in Huntsville wanted to contribute.

The class spent time drawing pictures, coloring, and writing letters to send to D.C.

“They saw the soldiers sleeping on the floor and they felt sad, but they knew that they were doing their jobs, many children said thank you for protecting us and for keeping us safe, ” said King.

The letters were sent out last Wednesday in hopes they arrive before the Inauguration.