North Alabama Medical Center offering monoclonal antibody therapy to lessen COVID-19 symptoms

FLORENCE, Ala. — North Alabama Medical Center is now offering bamlanivimab and Regeneron as part of a new monoclonal antibody therapy.

The treatment is designed to lessen the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in patients with a mild or moderate case who do not require hospitalization.

NAMC Associate Administrator Casey Willis said the treatment is a game changer.

“It allows us to provide outpatient infusions to patients that are at a high risk for developing complications or hospitalizations due to COVID,” Willis said.

The drug recently received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with the Alabama Department of Public Health and other state agencies to distribute it.

The monoclonal antibodies work by mimicking the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful viruses. Bamlanivimab and Regeneron are specifically designed to block COVID-19 from further infecting healthy cells.

“Their symptoms are actually less severe,” Willis said. “What we see with patients that do require hospitalization, even post-infusion, it’s relatively a short hospitalization; three to five days is what we see.”

To qualify for the therapy, patients must have a lab-confirmed mild or moderate case of COVID-19, have underlying health conditions, be 65 years of age or older, and be stable enough to not require hospitalization. Patients must also have an order from their healthcare provider.

“We feel like it’s one of our best defenses and if we can work to keep patients out of the hospital and on the right track to recovering from COVID, we feel like we will be very, very successful in helping end the pandemic,” Willis said.

North Alabama Medical Center has already treated nearly 500 COVID-19-positive patients with only 12 needing hospitalization afterward.