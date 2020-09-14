North Alabama law enforcement agencies recognize National Police Woman Day

September 12 marked National Police Woman Day. Law enforcement agencies across North Alabama took to social media over the weekend to recognize the women in blue serving and protecting our communities.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office expressed their appreciation for the women that serve as deputies, investigators, and SROs locally and across the country on Facebook.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said they were grateful for their contributions to law enforcement.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office thanked their female uniformed and civilian members for their dedication and professionalism.