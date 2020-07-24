North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force says trafficking may be on the rise, here’s how you can help stop it

Claims that expensive products on Wayfair are actually coded listings for missing children being sold in a human-trafficking scheme have been circling around social media.

Wayfair denies the claims, but the buzz has brought to light the issue of human trafficking.

Human trafficking is called Modern Day Slavery. and according to End It Alabama, there are more slaves today than at any other time in history.

It is estimated there are 27 million worldwide.

Human trafficking also brings in a lot of money – estimated to be a $32 billion industry.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force says there is evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is actually causing an increase in human trafficking.

Bo Williams says traffickers are working to lure in anyone who is looking for a bigger, better deal.

According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, in 2019, 82 human trafficking cases were reported.

A majority of those were for sex trafficking. Labor-related jobs were the second highest.

Williams says everyone can do their part by keeping an eye out and if you see something, say something.