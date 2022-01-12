North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force hosting Q&A session

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Human trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal activity in the world. It’s an industry worth around $150 billion.

January is known as “Human Trafficking Awareness Month.” To better inform people about the significance of this epidemic, the North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is hosting two Q&A sessions this week.

Rick Tate is the Vice-Chair of the non-profit and he says two nationally-recognized speakers will be attending: Detective Joe Scaramucci and Agent Doug Gilbert.

“I can’t urge people enough to come and hear Joe and Doug talk because most questions that we get from people: ‘Is it happening here?’ ‘What does it look like?’ ‘What’s law enforcement doing about it?’ These are the guys you can ask that,” said Tate.

Free law enforcement training is happening Friday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church at 607 Airport Road.

On Saturday, they are opening up the event for the public free of charge. That session will last from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.