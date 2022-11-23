HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The North Alabama Homebuilding Academy (NAHA) is working to make itself more available to those interested in a career in the skills-trade industry.

The academy has created a mobile classroom, designed to educate local K-12 students about careers in construction through hands-on activities.

“We’ll schedule a time to come out and spend a day with them or an hour with them.” Durham Company President Larry Durham said. “It’s up to the school and teacher how they want to work with us. For a long time, everybody was on… ‘we got to go to college, we got to go to college, we got to go to college…’ It’s just not for everybody, there are other opportunities out there.”

Officials say they first took the mobile unit to Guntersville Middle School as a test run two weeks ago, and say the students were very receptive to the classroom on wheels. Now, they say they’re ready to show it off to the rest of North Alabama.

“Sometimes it’s hard for schools to get students to our facility, so we thought why not take it to them.” NAHA Executive Administrator Tommy Davis said. “That’s where the idea of the mobile classroom came about.”

Taking a closer look inside the mobile unit, officials tell News 19 there’s a variety of tools on deck.

“Everything from a miter saw to hand-held, battery-powered tools that we can use with the students,” Davis said. “Of course, there’s some tools we won’t let them use – we use those ourselves – but we can demonstrate to the students how they work.”

Davis says this mobile classroom will benefit North Alabama in a time of massive growth, all while there is a labor and housing shortage.

“One of the things we want students to understand is, first of all, there’s lots of jobs available – especially in this area,” He said. “There’s construction going on everywhere you look these days. The nice thing about the construction industry is it’s not just a job, it’s a career path. They can start at this entry-level and work their way all the way up to being a business owner someday if that’s what they want to do.”

NAHA says they offer different program experience options to fit your needs.

Those interested should reach out to NAHA’s Marketing Coordinator and Career Coach Marley Phillips with any questions or to book your school visit either by phone at 256-936-1800 or via email at marley@nahacad.org.