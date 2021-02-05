North Alabama health departments out of vaccine, 8 sites will host mass vaccinations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell reported Wednesday the Madison County Health Department was out of first-dose vaccine and expected it would likely be March before new shipments arrived.

But the Alabama Department of Public Health website on Thursday advised that people could go to the Madison County Health Department without an appointment and get vaccinated.

It appeared to be dated information and in a way, it was.

Dr. Karen Landers of the Alabama Department of Public Health said late Thursday afternoon the Madison County Health Department did have some first-dose vaccine left over Thursday and they administered those. They are now out, she said.

Morgan County’s health department is also out of first-dose vaccine and Landers said the remaining health departments in North Alabama will run out of current first-dose vaccine supply by Friday afternoon.

But finding that information isn’t simple.

Based on the ADPH’s list of available vaccine sites and dated information on the health department sites, ADPH is struggling with a lack of vaccine and struggling to update its websites on that status.

If there’s any good news, Huntsville Hospital — with an additional 1,000 doses a day from the State of Alabama – plans to do up to 2,000 vaccinations a day starting Monday — by appointment at John Hunt Park.

Huntsville Hospital said today nearly 41,000 people have signed up for vaccine appointments.

ADPH offered a few details on plans for larger-scale vaccinations next week.

“There will be 8 large scale mass vaccination clinics throughout the state,” ADPH said. “Clinics will be located in Anniston, Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Selma, and Tuscaloosa. The goal is for each location to be able to give 1,000 vaccines per day that week, totaling 40,000 doses administered. Some sites require preregistration, and not all sites may have availability. Locations in each city and additional information will be announced tomorrow.”

Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said the Huntsville site at the Jaycee Building at John Hunt Park will be busy.

“We’re one of the eight sites that will increase the number of vaccines we’re giving next week,” he said. “We anticipate getting around an extra thousand doses a day.”

At Huntsville Hospital’s website people can sign up for a vaccination appointment if they fall into one of several categories, including being a health care worker, 75 and older, 65 to 74, someone who works in education or an essential worker, which includes transportation, food production, court system and other workers.

The original application form apparently asked people if they were from Madison County — that is no longer a requirement. Huntsville Hospital said it will vaccinate anyone who fits into the approved categories.

Walmart and Sam’s Club are going to be part of a vaccination network in Alabama.

While vaccine allocations and slots are still to be determined, people can go to walmart.com to register.