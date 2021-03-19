North Alabama has 33 percent vaccination rate, ADPH says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama is poised to increase the number of people eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations to close to 2 million people beginning next week.

The expanded list includes people 55 and older, those with serious health and medical conditions and workers whose jobs increase the likelihood of exposure to the virus.

Harris said Alabama is now providing vaccination data by county, giving a clearer glimpse of where shots are going and how many more need to be delivered.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says ADPH expects to receive more than 100,000 vaccine first-doses next week.

For example, Jefferson County — Alabama’s largest — has seen about 35 percent of its eligible population receive at least one dose of vaccine. Jefferson County has seen 67,747 people fully vaccinated, an estimated 13 percent.

Harris said today the state is continuing to try and distribute vaccines based on population. A look at North Alabama’s vaccination rates shows similar numbers across the region.

“We continue to allocate our vaccine as fairly and equitably as we can, based on where the eligible populations are,” Harris said. “ I would say we are probably now at a point where we are going to determine how much vaccine hesitancy we have.

“At this point we’ve had enough demand out there that it’s hard to know if a county is not getting vaccinated — is that because they can’t find vaccine or is it because they don’t want to take the vaccine? I think we’re going to soon have enough product available that we’ll be able to make some determinations about that.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s population figure in the survey counts people 16 and older, though people under 18 have not been authorized to receive the vaccine.

The fully vaccinated rates across North Alabama are generally in the mid-teens, according to ADPH figures:

Colbert County – 6,383 people who’ve been fully vaccinated, 14 percent;

Lauderdale County – 10,352 fully vaccinated, 13 percent;

Franklin County – 3,321 fully vaccinated, 13 percent;

Lawrence County – 3,204 fully vaccinated, 13 percent;

Limestone County – 10,205 fully vaccinated, 13 percent;

Madison County – 42,393 full vaccinated, 14 percent;

Morgan County – 12,517 fully vaccinated, 13 percent;

Jackson County – 6,060 fully vaccinated, 14 percent;

Marshall County – 9,256 fully vaccinated, 12 percent

DeKalb County – 5,000 fully vaccinated, 9 percent.

ADPH’s figures for at least one shot also show the counties with similar percentages:

Colbert County – 17,110 total shots administered, 38 percent;

Lauderdale County – 28,367 shots administered, 37 percent;

Franklin County – 8,739 shots, 36 percent;

Lawrence County – 8,086 shots, 30 percent;

Limestone County — 25,908 shots; 32 percent;

Madison County — 102,421 shots given, 34 percent;

Morgan County – 32,800 shots, 34 percent;

Jackson County – 13,976 shots, 33 percent;

Marshall County – 21,793 shots, 29 percent;

DeKalb County – 13,158 shots, 23 percent.