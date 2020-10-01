North Alabama fall tradition marks 25 years

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. – The weather is proving that fall is here, but for many, it doesn’t start without a trip to the pumpkin patch.

In the spirit of fall and all that comes with it, you can visit Tate Farms starting Thursday and pick your own pumpkin and participate in some family fun.

There are more than 80 acres of pumpkin patches at Tate Farms. If you’ve never been, there’s a few ways to do it.

You can pick your own by walking through, or going on a hayride in a group. Tate Farms Co-owner Stewart McGill says in a time where everything is different, the staff is working to keep this experience as “normal” as possible.

Some changes include social distancing (signs will tell you to stay “six pumpkins apart”).

General admission is $12 for anyone 2 years or older. You can also get a season pass for $40.

They are open Thursday and Friday from 2-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at 8414 Moores Mill Road.

The farm is open the whole month of October, and pumpkin destruction day is October 24.