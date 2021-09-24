North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless to begin blanket, cold weather gear drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — One North Alabama organization is kicking off a blanket and cold weather drive next week to help the homeless in the area.

The North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless (NACH) will begin its annual drive for cold weather gear on Thursday, September 30. Items accepted at a number of dropoff locations include blankets, coats, gloves, socks, thermal underwear, sleeping bags, toboggans, sweatshirts and sweatpants, and scarves.

All items must be adult sizes and gently used.

Donations will be accepted from September 30 through the end of the year at the following locations:

Huntsville

Progressive Union Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Brandontown Road, 256-539-1070

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church 8020 Whitesburg Drive, 256-881-7223

Latham United Methodist Church 109 Weatherly Road, 256-881-4069

Faith Presbyterian Church 5003 Whitesburg Drive, 256-881-4811

Church of the Nativity, Episcopal 208 Eustis Avenue, 256-533-2455

Monte Sano United Methodist Church 601 Monte Sano Boulevard, 256-533-6083

First Christian Church 3209 Whitesburg Drive, 256-881-0150 (use bin at the side entrance)

St. Thomas Episcopal Church 12200 Bailey Cove Road, 256-880-0247

The Rock Family Worship Center 3401 Holmes Avenue NW, 256-533-9292

Manna House 2110 South Memorial Parkway, 256-503-4848 (Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

First Stop, Inc. 206 Stokes Street, 256-533-3391

North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless 1580 Sparkman Drive Suite 111, 256-261-3029



Madison

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church 786 Hughes Road, 256-864-0788 (use bin in breezeway)

