North Alabama cities recover partial investments from 2014 Remington agreement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Cities across North Alabama recovered their losses from incentives offered to Remington Arms in 2014.

The recent sale of Remington’s facility on Electronics Boulevard enabled the Cities of Huntsville and Athens, Madison County, Morgan County, Limestone County, and the Limestone County Economic Development Association to receive their joint investment back, along with the legal fees.

The $12.5 million in recovered funds are planned to be used to advance ongoing efforts to provide additional economic development opportunities for new jobs in the region, according to a press release.

Remington filed for bankruptcy in October 2020 after failing to meet ‘performance targets’ that were set by the city. It met those goals the first three years and exceeded its investment target of nearly $111 million.

At one point, prior to the company’s downturn, the Huntsville facility employed more than 500 people with an average wage above the $19.50 average required by the property development agreement. In late 2017, however, it was announced the company would not meet target employment numbers.

“You don’t see this happen very often,” Mayor Battle said in a press release. “Despite the difficult outcome for Remington, their decision to locate in Huntsville and the years they were in operation provided millions of dollars in payroll and put the City on the map for advanced manufacturing.”

The facility was purchased by Twenty Lake Holdings, a nationally-recognized real estate investment and management company, according to a spokesperson with the Huntsville / Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

The 800,000 square foot facility is part of the Jetplex Industrial Park. First built in 1988, it features manufacturing, office, laboratory, common area, and distribution on its 112-acre campus, and includes an additional 14 acres of space for expansion.