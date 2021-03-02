North Alabama cities among nation’s best in economic development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama continues to be a preferred site for many development projects ranging from industrial, aerospace, entertainment, and more. Now, the state is receiving nationwide recognition for its steady economic development.

Site Selection Magazine’s annual Governor’s Cup analysis was released on Monday. The rankings recognize the states with the most qualifying new and expanded facilities per capita. Qualifying projects have to either have a minimum investment of one-million-dollars, create 20 or more new jobs, or introduce 20,000 square feet of new space. They do not include retail or government projects or schools and hospitals.



Alabama came in 9th in the country in number of new projects per capita. That’s down from the previous year, in which Alabama ranked 6th. The state had 121 new qualifying projects in 2020.

The rankings also track projects in metropolitan areas and categorizes them by populations. In cities with populations between 200,000 and one-million people, Huntsville came in 3rd when it comes to new projects per capita. In metro areas with populations less than 200,000, Decatur ranks 4th. The River City had 9 qualifying projects in 2020. Auburn is in the same category as Decatur — that city came in 9th place.



