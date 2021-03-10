North Alabama Canoe & Kayak opens in April

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – It’s almost time to float down the beautiful Flint River.

North Alabama Canoe and Kayak say they are opening in April. NACK allows beginners and experts the opportunity to float down a river with a gentle current.

NACK is a cash only establishment. They suggest you bring food, drinks, water shoes, sunscreen and bug spray for your float.

Rentals are $45 per person, $25 for kids ages 6-12 but children 5 and under can float for free.

If you have your own kayak or canoe, you can pay $25 and NACK will shuttle your boat to the launch spot.

According to NACK, weekly group discounts are available but groups do have a 15 person minimum.

If you have questions or want to make a reservation, you can stop by NACK at 1143 Moontown Road, at the intersection of Moontown Road and Hwy 72 East, or call them at 256-529-0357.

You can check river conditions here.