North Alabama blood center offers gift cards for donations

(WHNT) — Many hospitals, including those in North Alabama, continue asking for blood as supplies remain lower than usual.

The North Alabama chapter of LifeSouth community blood centers is looking to change that.

Its clinics are offering $20 E-Gift cards to numerous restaurants and retailers for any blood donors who come in by January 2.

Kami Mitchell from LifeSouth tells News 19 that low donation rates from the summer and fall combined with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, make blood units especially needed now.

“We service 17 North Alabama hospitals with 100% blood products,” Mitchell said. “But to make sure that the patients have the blood that they need, we need our donors to come out and roll up their sleeves to really make a difference to make sure that that blood is on there.”

“Because you never know when you or someone you love may be in need of that blood,” Mitchell concluded.

Mitchell adds anyone of eligible age and health can donate blood, regardless of when you got the COVID-19 vaccine.