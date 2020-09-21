Normal learning hours resuming Monday for in-person Madison County School students

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Many Madison County School students returned to normal hours of in-person learning Monday, but around 30 percent of students will continue learning online.
The students came back on a staggered schedule last week, and several safety measures are in place:
- Facemasks are required on buses and in classrooms
- Classrooms are set up to allow for social distancing
- Plexiglass separates work stations where there is assigned seating
- Nurses will be in every school, with an isolation station set up incase of potential illness
Virtual students will continue learning online through October 23.