Normal learning hours resuming Monday for in-person Madison County School students

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Many Madison County School students returned to normal hours of in-person learning Monday, but around 30 percent of students will continue learning online.

The students came back on a staggered schedule last week, and several safety measures are in place:

Facemasks are required on buses and in classrooms

Classrooms are set up to allow for social distancing

Plexiglass separates work stations where there is assigned seating

Nurses will be in every school, with an isolation station set up incase of potential illness

Virtual students will continue learning online through October 23.