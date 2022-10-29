MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – Easterseals of Northwest Alabama hosted their annual One Walk For All event on October 29.

Easterseals is a nonprofit organization that works to help people with intellectual or physical disabilities begin careers and build relationships. Director Jerry Groce told News 19 that this event is one of the best ways for them to interact with the community.

“The goal of our program is to help people with disabilities to maximize their potential, because we know just how much these people can achieve in their lives,” Groce said.

The event began with a walk around Muscle Shoals High School. After the walk, people were invited to participate in face painting, a bake sale and live music.

All proceeds from the event will be used to expand access to healthcare, education, and employment for people with disabilities. To learn more about Easterseals of Northwest Alabama, you can go to their website here.