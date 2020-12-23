Nonprofit, Marshall County churches show support of hospital staffers families by cooking, delivering meals

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County church members have started a new project to show their support for local healthcare workers at Marshall Medical Centers.

They gathered together Tuesday at Lifepoint Church in Albertville to cook and pack up warm, delicious-smelling family packs of meals for frontline medical staff and their families.

The first meal of the project was smoked turkey and mashed potatoes, but each week will be different.

The support from the churches and the community has been almost overwhelming for the nonprofit organization “Giving Bak Foundation”.

“I want to cry. It just breaks my heart. We ain’t had nobody tell us no and we’ve had many tell us to come back. It just touches my heart so much that I can help this community and I pray that it will uplift some of the nurses and doctors, the staff. I can’t imagine what they’ve been dealing with the last 10 months,” said “Giving Bak Foundation” co-founder Duke Spain.

The churches plan to do one meal once a week through January to take the burden of cooking after a long day at work off the shoulders of local healthcare workers.

“We’re just going to kind of take care of one night, one meal a week for those employees and we think this is a great way to not just tell a nurse or a doctor ‘thank you’, but to say to their families who are in this fight with them as well, ‘hey we appreciate you, as well’,” said Lifepoint Church Lead Pastor Matt Broooks.

The “Giving Bak Foundation” is taking monetary donations to continue feeding the hospital staff’s families.

The nonprofit and church members are also asking for people to buy labels and write a simple custom message on them to put on each plate.

Businesses that have helped financially with this project to feed frontline healthcare workers and their families include Sand Mountain Toyota, ColorMasters, D&F Equipment, Citizen’s Bank and Trust, Wholesale Cars, and Sand Mountain Pest.