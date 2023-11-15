A free event in Huntsville next week aims to not only feed people a Thanksgiving meal, but also unite people from all walks of life.

Nonprofit organization Village of Promise (VoP) is hosting the 2023 One Table Huntsville event on Monday, November 20.

It’s VoP’s 5th year hosting the event.

Organizers say they want everyone to come together to celebrate diversity while giving thanks as well.

According to a news release, “the free, community meal represents one meal, one day, one table, and one city – united in food, fellowship, and fun for all.”

“We have two great caterers providing food for us,” event chair Jenny Askins explained. “That will be Chef Allen Noble and the Vujee Vegan, so we’ll have lots of options and some of the traditional favorites. We’ll have turkey and dressing, mac and cheese and of course dessert.”

Vujee Vegan will offer vegan options.

The community meal is on Monday, November 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Big Spring Park near Williams Avenue.

For more information on 2023 One Table Huntsville, click here.

For more information on Village of Promise, call (256) 536-8052 or click here.