Nonprofit clinic opens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Huntsville clinic is now seeing patients at their office on Lowe Avenue, but this one has set itself apart from the rest.

Clinica Medica Moscati, named after a saint of caretaking, opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday to anyone in need of primary care.

“In the case of healthcare that is so expensive, we just need to make it affordable, and that’s what we’re doing,” Co-founder Mayra Short said.

She and her husband, gastroenterologist Dr. Thomas Short, started the nonprofit clinic in an effort to treat those in need, but especially those in the Hispanic community who are uninsured.

“[My husband] is the only Spanish-speaking gastroenterologist in North Alabama,” Short said. “We realized actually very recently, there wasn’t a primary care doctor that spoke Spanish in Huntsville.”

So the staff at their clinic are fully bilingual. Short said while hospitals do offer translators, some patients have trouble being open with their doctor about their symptoms with a translator by their side.

“You have never seen them. You don’t know them, and again, what you have to share is very personal,” Short said.

She went on to address that many times patients will bring their bilingual children with them to appointments instead; but with the complexity of medical terminology, she said much gets lost in translation.

Offering easy communication is not the only form of help they saw a need to give.

“We know that there has been a really big issue with the uninsured Hispanic population,” she said. “It was a problem because if there was any follow up that needed to be done, any imaging, any lab work, because they are uninsured, they would get the full cost of it and they couldn’t afford it.”

Short said they are prepared to see patients from all over the Tennessee Valley. For now, the first visit is $75 and return visits are $50, unless the patient is in severe financial distress. Short hopes that as they receive more funding and take on more partnerships, they can lower those costs.

They have also reached out to local hospitals for help with other patient expenses.

“We have negotiated both with Huntsville Hospital to discount imaging and lab work so they can afford the tests that they need,” Short said.