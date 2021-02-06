Non-education intensive STEM jobs readily available in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – When people think of STEM jobs, they might think a 4-year degree is likely needed. The “T” in STEM stands for technology and there are more than enough highly technical, high-earning jobs available around Huntsville that require less than 4-years of training.

“We will hire up to 4,000 employees and virtually every employee on our team is a STEM employee in some capacity,” said Toni Eberhart, a spokesperson for Mazda Toyota Manufacturing.

Companies like Mazda Toyota partner with institutions such as Drake State Community & Technical College to create talent pipelines and continuing education opportunities to meet the demands of the local economy.

“The relationship between companies and the community college system, it cannot be overemphasized,” said Bob Grissim, the Director of Workforce Development at Drake State.

With so many different types of STEM industrial jobs on the market, Drake State must keep tabs on the latest tools across different production fields.

“We have advisory boards. We want to make sure the industry comes and lets us know what kind equipment we need to be doing training on. It varies widely. One company may need someone in a certain area but it still fits under the umbrella of advanced manufacturing,” said Grissim.

LaShanna Turner is climbing the ranks at Mazda Toyota after a pit stop at Drake State.

“In this field I have to think logically and critically. I have to develop my processes. I have to make changes to my processes,” said Turner of her workflow.

Had Turner not gained some technical experience at Drake, she may be looking at 17 bucks an hour with in-house training at Mazda Toyota. But with her certifications, LaShanna likely came in making well over $20 an hour and gained a solid STEM foundation within 2-years.

“I think one of the biggest misconceptions is that all manufacturing jobs are physically demanding. That’s why women typically avoid this field,” said LaShanna.

Mazda Toyota and its partners will hire a total of 7,000 employees. Many of those jobs have higher earning potential with STEM-related certificates. Drake State and Calhoun Community College both have relationships with Mazda Toyota.