Nominate a wounded combat veteran for free, special built home in Huntsville Alabama

A non-profit organization Helping A Hero, Country Music Star Lee Greenwood, and a North Alabama home builder Louis Breland are all teaming up to give one lucky veteran a new free home this October, but first, they need the people of the Tennessee Valley to nominate heroes who have been injured in combat post 9/11.

To enter the selection process for specially adapted homes veterans must: Be 100% Permanently Disabled

(Preference given to warriors eligible for the Specially Adapted Housing Grant) Injured IN COMBAT during post-9/11 Global War on Terror

To nominate someone for the Helping a Hero Program find the online document to download HERE. Access the online Nominations Form HERE.

Helping a hero has built over 100 homes in 23 states for veterans injured in combat during the post-9/11 global war on terror.

Helping a Hero builds specially adapted homes that allow severely wounded veterans to be as independent as possible. It’s a mission Retired Staff Sargent Shilo Harris believes in.

“I was injured in Iraq by a roadside bomb that they estimated it to be about 700 pounds of explosives buried in the road, needless to say that explosion changed the trajectory of my life from being a soldier to being somebody in recovery, not knowing exactly what life had in store for me,” says SSG Harris.

The Helping a Hero Organization provides adaptive homes for severely wounded veterans, Harris being one of them.

“Fortunately I was a home recipient I’ve been so blessed in my recovery. That home changed my life,” says Harris.

“We want to help the veteran community, we want to help their families, we want to help them get back on their feet just like I was and that’s why I’m the national ambassador because I know the benefits of these homes,” says Harris.

HelpingaHero.org is partnering with Breland Homes to build the specially adapted home in Alabama. The winner will be announced at the upcoming All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood Concert on October 12, 2021.

Applications need to be in by October 5, 2021, in order to be considered for this home.