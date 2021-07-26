Noise complaint leads to drug arrest in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Deputies arrested a man over the weekend after a loud noise complaint in Hazel Green.
Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office stated they made contact with a subject, later identified as Cedric Lejeune Smith, when narcotics were located.
After establishing probable cause, units seized an AK-47, Smith & Wesson 9mm, Glock 9mm, and numerous magazines and ammunition, along with 12 ounces of marijuana, 50 grams of DAB, 23 grams of THC oil, and $1,800 cash.
Smith was arrested for possession of marijuana in the first degree and transported to the Madison County Jail.