NOAA Aerial Photography Shows Damage On Gulf Coast From Sally

NOAA’s remote sensing division flew over hurricane damage along the Gulf Coast to provide information for homeland security and emergency response requirements. While the worst of the surge and flooding has receded, there’s still plenty of structural damage in the wake of Sally to look at.

Many marinas and boats are damaged or destroyed in Sally’s wake. Those trails in the water are from boats leaking fuel.

Buildings are damaged and sand and water remain in some spots along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Part of the new 3 mile bridge between Pensacola and Gulf Breeze was destroyed by Sally.

This data is publicly available and quite interesting to look at. It’s high resolution, so you can zoom in close to see your favorite beach spots and see what they look like today. Check out the interactive map that NOAA has provided.

– Alex Puckett

