No North Alabama counties using state’s online vaccination registration

The Alabama Department of Public Health has established an online portal for people to register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, but no counties in North Alabama are currently using it.

Out of Alabama’s 67 counties, only 32 are currently using the portal to schedule vaccination appointments with their health departments.

People can still schedule appointments with county departments by using the state’s vaccination hotline at 1-855-566-5333.

The state’s online COVID-19 vaccine dashboard does have a list of all registered providers outside county health departments that will distribute vaccines and can be contacted individually to register for a vaccination.

Local officials have expressed concerns about the need for more providers in the state to actually administer the vaccine, when enough of the vaccine is available to meet the demand for it.

Last week, state health officer Dr. Scott Harris said Alabama’s allocation of the vaccine was increasing, with another 10,000 doses coming each week.