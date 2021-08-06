No new leads in Mueller Company shooting investigation, Police say

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – June, 15 was a grim day in Albertville. The tight-knit community was shocked when an employee started shooting during the early morning hours of a shift at the Mueller Company. It’s been close to two months since the shooting, and there haven’t been many new details about what happened.

Albertville Police Chief, Jamie Smith, tells News 19 that the investigation is still ongoing.

Smith said his department is still working to talk to witnesses from the shooting to help paint a more complete picture of what occurred on that Tuesday morning.



But Smith said investigators are still grasping at straws figuring out a motive to why 34-year-old Andreas Deon Horton shot four people, killing two and injuring two others. According to police he then left the scene and they found him in Guntersville with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Chief Smith said there are still two witnesses from the incident they need to talk to. When News 19 asked why they haven’t talked to them yet he cited scheduling conflicts.

Smith said the last they knew about the two surviving victims; Casey Sampson and Isaac Byrd was that they were in rehab facilities in the Atlanta region. He said they’ve left them alone out of overall care for the victims well being.



Smith said investigators have turned over every stone to determine a motive but haven’t found any new leads.

News 19 will continue to ask for updates on this investigation.