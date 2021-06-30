No More “Danny” – Tropical Atlantic Remains Active

We are almost a month into hurricane season and the fifth named storm is just around the corner. Low pressure across the eastern Atlantic is better organized Wednesday and a tropical depression could be forming.

Model guidance brings the system through the Caribbean Sea this weekend. After that, there are several questions. Will it move into the Gulf of Mexico next week or will it turn toward the Bahamas. Something to keep close tabs on in the coming days.





Here is the updated list. “Danny” is no more. Elsa is the next name on the list.

Here is a look at the discussion from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 AM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. A broad area of low pressure, associated with a tropical wave, is located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Windward Islands. This system is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms that continues to show some signs of organization. Environmental conditions appear generally favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next few days while the system moves west-northwestward at about 20 mph. Interests in the Windward and Leeward Islands should closely monitor this system as it will likely be moving through that region on Friday. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.